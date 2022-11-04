Broken Arrow Community coming together to heal from tragedy

TULSA, Okla. — Today marks one week since a tragedy rocked the City of Broken Arrow. The community is still mourning and this weekend, churches there are coming together to comfort the community.

“This is very close to home, so I think we’re all in shock," Natasha Hoch, who lives in that neighborhood said. Six children and two adults dead in what Broken Arrow police are calling a murder-suicide.

“It’s really horrible that six children had to die," Hoch said.

Teddy Bears and flowers have been placed at the entrance of the Neighborhood where it all happened. That memorial sits rights across from Natasha Hoch's home.

“I feel like we should talk more about, you know, how to prevent things like this," she said.

Steve Smith is the Executive Pastor at First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Sunday night his church will partner with other pastors and city leaders to host a healing prayer service.

Among those leaders, Mayor Debra Wimpee, Police Chief Brandon BerryHill, and Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

“When a first-responder experiences something this devastating, I think it really can be hard to get over that. So, we hope that this prayer service for them will be something that will help them do that," Smith said.

Smith said they want this to be an opportunity for light to break through the darkness of that tragedy.

“But the hope that we have is that Christ came to restore all of us, not only for eternity in heaven, but even here on earth. So, we would want ot remind our community and remind those that there is hope and there is healing and we need to be there for one another and pray for one another in times like this," Smith said.

The healing prayer service will be at First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow this Sunday November 6th. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

