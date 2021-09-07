Daniel Webster Middle, High School cancels in-person classes for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Daniel Webster Middle and High School announced it will be canceling in-person learning for Tuesday for staff absences.

The schools announced on Facebook that they will continue to provide students with free breakfast and lunch through a "grab and go" meal service system from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff officials are asking that high school students use their Chromebooks and middle school students pick up printed packets for their Tuesday assignments.

The Facebook announcement comes after Hawthorne Elementary had to resort to distanced learning for three days, also due to staff absences. The elementary school is now back in session.

READ MORE: Hawthorne Elementary opens today, TPS admin calling on substitute teachers

Staff at Daniel Webster Middle and High School will update parents for plans on Wednesday by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --