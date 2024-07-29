DANGEROUS TEMPS: Heat-related illnesses rising in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Late July to mid-August are weeks the emergency medical services authority sees the most heat-related illnesses.

2 News spoke to John Carr, who has been homeless for three months. Car said he does whatever he can to survive the weather.

"I use the shade of the trees, I use awnings, overhangs," said Carr.

Carr stays outside the Tulsa Day Center. Because of the heat, medical services are out there every day.

"Yes, ambulances are called pretty much daily for heat stroke because people are dropping," said Carr.

Leaders at EMSA said in Tulsa, they have responded to more than 100 heat-related cases this year.

Tulsa will soon again see temperatures into the hundreds. Carr said beating the summer heat goes beyond staying hydrated.

"Find clothing that's light and airy, and be aware of what you're doing and where you're at," said Carr.

EMSA staff said that with the upcoming heat, they might surpass last year's 339 heat-related calls. Russell Friske, a paramedic in Tulsa, said people should know the signs of heat exhaustion.

"Fatigue and altered mental status after a long time outside are what we want people to look for," said Friske.

Friske told 2 News what EMSA does in heat-related cases.

"We'll put some ice packs in their armpit and their groin and around their neck to help them cool off," said Friske.

Carr said people should always ask for a helping hand to survive the summer temperatures.

"Don't give up; keep trying. If you stop, the consequences will be worse than what I can speak," said Carr.

To learn more about Tulsa's resources, click here.

