'Dangerous out there': Resident relieved ODOT addressing busy intersection

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is building a bridge over U.S. 75 and Preston because of a high volume of accidents at an intersection in Okmulgee County.

Tyler Roberds said he has to cross the intersection of U.S. 75 and Preston to get his three daughters to school every morning. However, Roberds said it's been the site of far too many tragedies.

KJRH

"I remember looking out the window, and I could see bodies on the ground and I remember as a child just thinking how dangerous this is," said Roberds.

ODOT staff said that between 2011 and 2021, there were two fatal crashes and thirty injuries in the area. Because of accidents like Roberds described, ODOT announced they're building a bridge over U.S. 75 and Preston Road.

"As long as people are safe and no more lives are lost, and no more lives get lost to that intersection, yeah, that's really all we care about," said Roberds.

2 News learned some businesses were removed and relocated because of the project.

"I was just curious if there would be any commercial space or available space for any of those businesses to come back in eventually," said Roberds.

Tj Gerlach is the public information manager for ODOT.

"Any area that we may not need after the interchange is complete will certainly be able to go through the surplus process and we would be able to sell that back to a private entity," said Gerlach.

As long as safety remains key, Roberds said he will be relieved.

"Just to know that my kids by the time they're driving they'll be able to get safely to school and back that's really all that matters," said Roberds.

To learn more about the project, click here

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

