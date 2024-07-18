DAM REPAIRS: Barnsdall gets $2M grant to fix Waxhoma dam

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Water Resources Board awarded the Barnsdall Public Works Authority with a $2 million grant to make major repairs at the Waxhom dam.

The dam's spillway is damaged, with a large crack and scattered pieces of concrete as evidence.

The damage is due to two separate dam breaches. One occurred as recently as 2021. Janice Smith of Barnsdall remembers it well.

"I mean, it took days to try to get the water to stop. And keep it from flooding further up the stream," Smith said. "So, I’m excited. [City leaders] have been working on it for a long time."



Rep. Judd Strom represents District 10 in the Oklahoma House and expressed gratitude in a release about the project.

“Barnsdall is still in the midst of recovery after the devastating tornado,” Strom said, “I look forward to seeing these grants be put to good use.”

Waxhoma Lake is the source of drinking water for more than 500 customers.

In the past, it was also a place for lots of family fun. Smith predicts that once the dam is repaired, people will flock back to the area.

“I think it’s gonna be great for the community,” Smith said “I think it’ll allow access back to parts of Lake Waxhoma that we haven’t been able to access.”

Bill Coleman, a state senator, added in the release, “This is great news. I know that dam has been causing problems, and I am pleased that this is going to help Barnsdall and their water supply.”

Barnsdall has been lacking in good news. This is one of the first major improvements coming to town.

Exciting residents, “especially as we’re trying to rebuild,” Smith said.

