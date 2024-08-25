Crews respond to emergency landing in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Just before 11 am Sunday Sand Springs Fire responded to a call for an emergency landing at Pogue Airport.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a single-engine plane land and slide across the grass near the runway.

SSFD said the landing gear didn’t come down on the plane, causing the pilot to circle the airport and land the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board, and no injuries were reported.

