Crews battle large house fire near west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Around 3 pm, Berryhill Fire Department responded to a large house fire near 6200 Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.

Berryhill Fire said the fire started in an abandoned house and that neighbors reported seeing someone running from the house.

BFD said the house had been abandoned for 10 years and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

