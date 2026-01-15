Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle large house fire near west Tulsa

West Tulsa Fire
KJRH
West Tulsa Fire
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Around 3 pm, Berryhill Fire Department responded to a large house fire near 6200 Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.

Berryhill Fire said the fire started in an abandoned house and that neighbors reported seeing someone running from the house.

BFD said the house had been abandoned for 10 years and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US