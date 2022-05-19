Watch
Creek Nation Casino Muscogee reopens after flooding closure

2 News Oklahoma
The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:53:05-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Officials from the Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises announce the Muskogee casino location is reopening on Friday.

The casino was closed two weeks ago due to major flooding caused by the May 4 storms. It impacted most of Green Country, including Okmulgee County.

During its two-week closure, the Creek Nation Muscogee Casino continued to pay its 166 employees with their full benefits.

Professionals restored the casino with the complete replacement of all carper, drywall, and some cabinetry impacted by the flooding. No gaming equipment was impacted by the flooding and is still in working condition.

The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino is located at 3420 W. Peak Boulevard in Muskogee.

