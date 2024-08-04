Coweta police investigating officer-involved crash on Highway 51

COWETA, Okla. — Around 9:30pm Saturday a Coweta officer was in pursuit of a motorcycle that had been doing wheelies and driving at a high rate of speed through town, according to a spokesperson with Coweta Police.

The pursuit ended up on highway 51 at 111th street. Another motorist turned left and the officer crashed into that motorist.

The patrol car then caught fire. The other motorist is being transported with non-life threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson with Coweta Police.

The officer involved is not injured. The motorcyclist fled the scene.

Highway 51 is shut down in both directions for the accident between 111th and 116th.

