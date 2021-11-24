Covid testing slow ahead of holiday

TULSA, Okla. — The long Thanksgiving weekend is about to begin and some may be looking for a last minute Covid test.

Recently, Curative opened up at the Boxyard in Downtown Tulsa to provide rapid testing. A spokesperson with the company said the community has been slow to come in but they have had a few come in for pre-Thanksgiving testing. They said the turnout isn't what they expected but they do think numbers will be up next week as people head back to work.

Curative has locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

They said testing is simple and fast with a no more than 30 minute wait for results. Those interested in getting tested with Curative, they are accepting appointments and walk-ins.

