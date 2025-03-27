Covered horse riding arena coming to Expo square

TULSA, Okla. — Expo square leaders broke ground on March 27 for their new 20,000-square-foot Ford Performance covered horse-riding arena.

Staff said the latest addition could bring more money to Tulsa's economy. The $3 million project was approved and is funded through a revenue bond approved by Tulsa taxpayers in summer 2024.

Sine Lake is the co-owner of Big Al's Healthy Foods, just minutes away from Expo Square. She said local horse events are a game changer for her business.

"We get more business from horse events…we love it; we love being part of the community; it's why we're doing this," said Lake.

Stan Sallee the chairman of the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority said this allows riders to take horses outside and stay in the shade. Lake said she's a fan of the expansion.

"I think that's great, expanding the expo center really only helps local business honestly," said Lake.

Sallee said they have other horse arenas, but many are not covered. On top of that, some of the other spaces may already be booked for different events.

Lake said her restaurant sees a 25% increase in business when horse shows are in town. 2 news questioned Sallee to find out how much more money the Tulsa economy could receive from the new arena.

"We could see 10-20% increase in new venues providing we have the right dates available," said Sallee.

2 News also contacted Amanda Blair, the vice president of Expo Square, and asked if any events were missed because of not having a covered arena.

"Not to my knowledge; however, it is definitely an asset that will be a benefit to all of our horse shows," said Blair.

Lake can't wait to see new customers come rolling in.

"I mean, that's great for everyone whether you own a business or not," said Lake.

Sallee said the project could be finished by September 2025.

