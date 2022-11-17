Court hears arguments on Tulsa city council ballot issue

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge heard a petition Thursday after irregularities in last week's election led to an investigation into one precinct's voting process.

Tulsa City Council District 5 incumbent Mykey Arthrell filed a petition after 38 people did not receive an extra ballot at Precinct 77, which also contains sub-Precinct 377, for the city council race. Three voters came back to the church to get the ballot, meaning 35 votes in the race weren't cast.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman testified to a full courtroom Thursday that the latest numbers show Grant Miller won by 27 votes.

Miller's team pushed for a recount at the precinct in question near 21st Street and Memorial but didn't file for one. The recount of all District 5 city council ballots from all precincts started Thursday at the Tulsa County Election Board where teams of poll workers on both sides watched over the proceedings.

His team also filed a motion to dismiss the case but the judge denied it. Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and the poll workers involved are also expected to testify.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --