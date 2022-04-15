Watch
Court date set for Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

Evan Vucci/AP
The oldest living survivor of the Tulsa race massacre Viola Fletcher listens as President Joe Biden speaks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
TULSA, Okla. — A court date is set for a hearing in the case for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

A Tulsa County judge will hear out the case which started gaining steam more than a year ago, before the recognition of the massacre's centennial.

The attorneys for the survivors argue that the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and other local government entities played a role in the ultimate destruction of the thriving Greenwood neighborhood and continue to hold the rebuilt neighborhood and the north Tulsa area back.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for May 2.

