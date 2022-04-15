Court date set for Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — A court date is set for a hearing in the case for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
A Tulsa County judge will hear out the case which started gaining steam more than a year ago, before the recognition of the massacre's centennial.
The attorneys for the survivors argue that the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and other local government entities played a role in the ultimate destruction of the thriving Greenwood neighborhood and continue to hold the rebuilt neighborhood and the north Tulsa area back.
A hearing for the case is scheduled for May 2.
Trending Stories:
- Police identify victim from east Tulsa hostage situation
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Michael Seger joins 2 News Oklahoma as morning meteorologist
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Video released showing Oklahoma highway chase, shootout
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter