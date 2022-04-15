Court date set for Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — A court date is set for a hearing in the case for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

A Tulsa County judge will hear out the case which started gaining steam more than a year ago, before the recognition of the massacre's centennial.

The attorneys for the survivors argue that the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and other local government entities played a role in the ultimate destruction of the thriving Greenwood neighborhood and continue to hold the rebuilt neighborhood and the north Tulsa area back.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for May 2.

