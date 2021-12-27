Counting down: New Year's Eve Celebrations across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — 2022 is just days away and there are many celebrations to ring in the new year across the Tulsa metro area.

From parties to family-friendly activities, there's a little bit of everything going on to fit anyone's interests.

Casinos

Hard Rock Casino is hosting its Now That's What I Call 90s celebration, hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick & 98°'s Jeff Timmons, with its floor games open, cash prizes, live entertainment, a balloon drop, and more. Lasting from 12 p.m. Friday into the new year at 2:30 a.m.

Osage Casino is hosting large celebrations across all their locations with cash prizes, live entertainment, and more. Lasting from 8:30 p.m. into the new year at 12:30 a.m.

River Spirit Casino Resort is hosting its new year celebration at its 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar and Margaritaville with live entertainment, a balloon drop at midnight, delicious food, and more. Lasting from 9 p.m. into the new year at 1 a.m.



For the Family

Andy B's is hosting not just one, but two celebrations to ring in the new year. They're offering two packages just for families and then for the night owls to bowl into 2022. Lasting from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the new year.

BounceU is giving your kids a night out while you get one too! Games, pizza, and bouncing into the new year are included for $35from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Skates Roller Skating Entertainment Center is hosting a countdown skate just for kids on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families can enjoy skating, a balloon drop, and even Tulsa's largest snowball fight.

Parties

Dust Bowl Lanes is wanting you to wear your 70s best to strike in the new year. Expect a costume contest, a midnight toast, and more. Lasting from 9 p.m. into the new year at 2 a.m.

Fassler Hall is set to bring in luck for all Tulsans in 2022. They're hosting a dance party with live entertainment, good food and drinks, plus more. Doors open at 8 p.m. and last into the new year at 12:30 a.m.

Greenwood Cultural Center wants you in your best-dressed attire to ring in the new year. Sassy & Classy is presenting a celebration with live music, a champagne toast, and more. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and lasts into the new year.

Inner City Vodka Bar is letting you celebrate the new year in a Snow Globe! People can rent time in a globe filled with decorations and even champagne.

Maggie's Music Box is hosting its new year celebration with live music, happy hour, a balloon and a champagne toast at midnight, and so much more. They'll start celebrating at 7 p.m. and the party lasts until 1 a.m. into the new year.

NEFF Brewing is going to rock into the new year with live music, a champagne toast at midnight, giveaways, and more. Lasting from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ripley's Bar & Grill is doing the ultimate glow-up for 2022. Their party will feature black lights with lasers, live music, and more. Lasting from 10 p.m. into the new year at 2 a.m.

The Mayo Hotel is reflecting in red to ring in the new year. Live music, dinner, a toast, and people can even book packages to stay the night. The event starts at 9 p.m. and lasts into the new year.

Waters Edge Winery is feeling rosy and fine in Broken Arrow. Live music, wine, and games will be offered to guests. Doors open at 7 p.m. and festivities last into the new year at midnight.

