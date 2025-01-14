Cori Duke leaving 2 News Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is saying goodbye to Cori Duke after nearly a decade in Tulsa.

Duke is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue a new opportunity for her and her family.

“Sometimes we make plans, and God says, 'Wait a minute, I have something else in mind,' and this is the case as I round out my time at 2 News,” said Duke. “It is with gratitude in my heart, and let’s face it, tears that I say goodbye to a place that has grown me into who I am today,” added Duke.

Duke started her career in Tulsa as an investigative reporter, moving to weekend anchor, and ultimately landed the role of morning anchor.

While in Tulsa, she investigated automakers, holding them accountable for spontaneous fatal car fires. Duke also investigated home warranty companies and uncovered how some of their operations took place without a proper state license. Her reporting led to operational changes across Oklahoma.

Living in Tulsa also comes with the responsibility of covering countless breaking news and weather events. From harsh winter weather and violent and deadly tornadoes to mass shootings, crime sprees, and politics, she is proud of her time serving Green Country.

Most recently, Cori pressed the Governor of Oklahoma for answers and held him accountable after a devastating derecho left many residents of Oklahoma in the dark without food, running water and electricity during the intense summer heat.

Gov. Stitt talks to 2 News about storm

“I’ve covered a lot of tragedy, but at every turn, the people of this region have reminded me that good always prevails,” said Duke. “Although I’m leaving 2 News, I’m bringing with me the life moments that were created here. I am grateful to my KJRH family, who believed in me and fully supported me as I made this decision,” added Duke.

Stepping away from the anchor desk means stepping into a new chapter in the coming months. “My family has been blessed with an opportunity that has me signing off at the end of February, and this next chapter will allow me to be more present in my children’s lives while they are young,” said Duke. "And to Green Country, I like to think we'll still be watching those same beautiful sunsets together every now and then."

Her last day on the morning show is Friday, February 28, 2025.

