Contractors selected to repair damage at Sand Springs schools

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs is chomping at the bit to get their Father's Day storm damage cleaned up - especially at the schools - since classes start in less than a month.

Contractors were hard at work at Angus Valley Elementary School patching the roof on Friday. It's one of the hardest hits areas in the district.

Angus Valley and the baseball and softball fields no longer look like a war zone.

The school district has since hired contractors after a Thursday emergency meeting. They weren't slowing down either, and it was over 100 degrees.

2 News took the drone up for a better look at the sports complex and noticed the wood, aluminum, and miscellaneous debris had been picked up for the most part. The light post was still lying on the ground.

All and all, it looks much better than two weeks ago.

Wesley Cloud lives next to Angus and says he experienced his own damage.

"I used to go to that school," Cloud said. "It's kind of shocking to see that kind of damage."

Superintendent Sherry Durkee sent 2 News a statement:

"While last month's storm was an unexpected setback, our recovery efforts are progressing safely and efficiently. The wellbeing of our students is our top priority, and we are excited to welcome them back to the classroom."

On the city side, the second pass for debris cleanup will start Monday. All green waste should be gathered curbside by Monday at 7 a.m. It'll be the final time city contractors pick up debris through neighborhoods for free.

"I think it's kinda scary," Cloud said. "Hopefully, they make repairs and do something to make it better so it won't happen again."

Sand Springs classes start Aug. 22.

