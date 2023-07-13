Sand Springs Schools hammered by Father's Day storm

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Father's Day windstorm hit the Sand Springs school district especially hard. Crews are working on overdrive to get it cleaned up.

The clock is ticking. School starts in just over a month.

At Angus Valley Elementary School, part of the roof lifted and fell in the middle of the walkway.

It differs from the work Charles Page High School student Keegan Gilman, and friends thought they'd do this summer. Typically, their summer school maintenance job involves mowing lawns or moving boxes. Instead, they're dumping sticks from nearby Garfield Steam Academy for a burn pile.

"This is completely out of the norm," Gilman said. "This is definitely one of the more hard-working years I've had here."

It's the kind of work Gilman and others are up against. The school district got hammered after the storm.

A light post tipped over and broke at the Sports Complex. Roofs uplifted, siding fell, and trees split in other areas.

Plus- the Performing Arts Center flooded. On Thursday, an outside company was present, removing everything inside to be sanitized. This is after staff said a urinal malfunctioned once power was restored.

"Ever since the storm hit, we've just been cleaning up trees and limbs and just picking up stuff over the town," Gilman said.

The school board met last Thursday and approved an emergency declaration for Angus Valley Elementary and the surrounding sports complex, allowing the district to move more quickly.

Insurance will cover repair costs.

But as Gilman and company drove off to get another load, they knew the work was just beginning.

School is slated to begin on Aug 22.

