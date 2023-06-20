Sand Springs football team comes together to aid in storm cleanup

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Oklahomans living in Sand Springs are in the middle of cleaning up from Saturday's storms.

2 News saw some places around town without power and debris making a mess around the streets.

The high school campus is one of the places without power, so the football coach decided to have his players lend a helping hand.

We went out to Sand Springs and caught up with the players.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I feel like it’s the best thing for us. We work out. We do everything for us. We need to stop just focusing on us and focus on our community sometimes. That’s how I feel about this," said senior Tyler Smith.

As our crew left, the players were headed to the next house. We're told they had about ten houses on the list.

The Oklahoma standard is on display.

