CONSTRUCTION SOON: Business center initiative aims to help boost Tulsa economy

TULSA, Okla — An east Tulsa project, years in the making, will start construction soon.

While the business center was predicted to be open in 2025, organizations say some legal delays took place.

The center will be located in Plaza Santa Cecilia, making up 1/3 of the property.

Non-profits like the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Eastside Rise are teaming up to carry the project to completion.

Luisa Krug is Eastside Rise's executive director.

She said the 15,000 square foot business center aims to help East Tulsa business owners have all the tools they need to succeed.

“The space at Plaza Santa Cecilia will be a hub for where programming can happen, technical assistance, mentorship," she said. "And then also provide space for small entrepreneurs.”

Business owners like Judith Annie Cruz said they’re excited to have another resource that can help Tulsa entrepreneurs learn and grow.

"It’s going to help a lot because now they’re gonna have the basics, the tools, and people who can help them get ahead with their businesses," she said.

When she started her own business six years ago at the plaza, Cruz said she faced many obstacles.

“I think it’s the same things we all face, the fear of how is it going to go for us? That we’ll have good and bad moments," she said. "With these new tools, and everything that will be right here in Plaza Santa Cecilia, it’s gonna be much easier.”

She's glad to see more support for business owners and hopes to create more partnerships as a result of the project.

While there is no set opening date, construction is set to happen soon.

“We do intend to start our Phase One construction in the next few months," she said. "You'll be able to start seeing progress, and then that'll help us inform the timeline of actually opening.”

