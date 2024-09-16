'Concerns' growing for Haitians in Tulsa as false rumors spread

TULSA, Okla. — A bizarre controversy has quickly taken over the conversation of immigration and crime for the presidential election, and has even caused uneasiness for Oklahoma's Haitian community.

The Trump-Vance campaign shared allegations in the last week that Haitian migrants in Ohio steal and even eat pets - despite online posts about it being debunked and local officials stating the reports are false.



Yvener Duroseau is from Haiti and said he grew up around many dogs in his mother's house.

"And now I have a cat named Luna. This is my fur child!" Duroseau told 2 News Sept. 15.

He now lives in Tulsa and takes pride in Oklahoma's small Haiti-born population. He's also created the Haitian Association of Oklahoma group on Facebook and authored a book on overcoming differences.

"Haitians here are just (like) Haitians everywhere, you know? We always walk with a smile." Duroseau said. "We have that flavor, that hospitality in us (as) welcoming people."

Duroseau and Jean Max Voltaire advocate and champion Haitian culture in the United States through their work with 1804 Renaissance, a social media talk show named after Haiti's 1804 War of Independence, when its enslaved population defeated French colonizers. The show's guests often discuss tough issues like their home nation's political instability, health crises, and extreme poverty. But Duroseau said he never could've predicted a situation like the one out of Ohio.

"Our country, our community – is going through very tough challenges," he added.

"I came to Tulsa in 2006 to attend Victory Bible College," Voltaire said. "I graduated there in 2009, and right after that I transitioned to Oral Roberts University."

Voltaire told 2 News he's concerned the recent conspiracy could create new challenges - especially for his sister and nephew, who are refugees new to Tulsa.

"When I hear statements like that from a former president, it really bothers me," Voltaire said. "This is not America. This is just one person making these false claims. Because the American people are very loving, very kind."



Both Duroseau and Voltaire said they want Oklahomans to know eating pets is not in their culture whatsoever, and they appreciate the welcoming environment they've enjoyed since moving to Tulsa.

"We do not eat cats. We do not cause trouble. We don't eat dogs," Duroseau said.

"We are human just like every other human," Voltaire added while chuckling. "We eat food. Real food."

