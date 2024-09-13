CONCERNING TREND: Threats rising in OK schools, sheriff's warning to students

WAGONER COUNTY — After schools started back up in August, 2 News has received numerous reports of incidents at schools, the latest at Okay Public Schools.

Parents shared their concerns with us and posted on social media talking about the issues statewide.

We listened to those concerns taking them to local law enforcement who said anyone who made a threat against the school would be quickly arrested, and prosecuted.

"We've arrested and prosecuted children in this county for getting on social media for making threats at their school. Ok, we will come find you and we’re gonna arrest you and it’s gonna happen very quickly and very decisively," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

A sheriff's deputy arrested 19-year-old student Steven Arney for bringing a gun to the Okay High School on Sept. 12.



Elliott said the teen told deputies that he didn't realize the gun was in his backup until after he was already at school.

While Elliott said Arney may not have intended harm, he'll still face charges.

But each incident like this takes away law enforcement resources while they respond.

Also, according to one Okay Public School parent, it's nerve-wracking to get the call.

"When I first got the call, my heart just sank because you never know what's coming after that. But I was relieved to know that they did, you know, quickly respond and everything was taken care of," said Candace Young

She said the rise in gun-related incidents and threats is a concerning trend.



"I hope the threats will stop," Young said. "I feel like this needs to be taken more seriously because you just like a small town like you would never think it would happen and it could happen."

The sheriff credits the Okay's armed workers for being the first to handle the situation.

"When they're there on the scene all day long the chances are they gonna neutralize that threat before every threat just like they did an Okay," said Elliott.

2 News looked deeper at the punishments students who make threats at school could face.

To be clear, the situation at Okay Public Schools is not being considered a threat at this time because the students' intentions are still being investigated.

Oklahoma Statute 21-1268 "Oklahoma Antiterrorism Act":



A threat against a school, business or place is considered a "Terrorist Hoax."

Jokes, hoax, pranks, that simulate an act of terrorism falls in this category

Unlawful to pose an active threat of violence against people

Considered a felony crime

People convicted could face up to 10 years in prison

Could have to pay restitution and fees.

Elliott said he and the Wagoner County district attorney have no issue arresting and prosecuting students who make threats.

"When children want to get on social media and take a picture of a firearm and say 'I'll see you Monday morning at school,' you're gonna go to jail. It's just that you're gonna go to jail that day. We will bring the whole force of the sheriff's office down on you and arrest you," said Elliott.

He asks students, parents, and teachers to always report anything suspicious even if it turns out to be false.

