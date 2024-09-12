Watch Now
Student arrested with gun at Okay High School

OKAY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old they said brought a gun to Okay High School.

Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 12th school administrators got a tip that a teen at school had a gun and possibly drugs. School officials searched Steven Arney's property and found both a gun and drugs.

They called the sheriff's office and they took him into custody. He faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance on school property, possession of paraphernalia and a person under 21 in possession of a hand gun.

