Student arrested with gun at Okay High School

OKAY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old they said brought a gun to Okay High School.
Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 12th school administrators got a tip that a teen at school had a gun and possibly drugs. School officials searched Steven Arney's property and found both a gun and drugs.
They called the sheriff's office and they took him into custody. He faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance on school property, possession of paraphernalia and a person under 21 in possession of a hand gun.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube