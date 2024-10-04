CONCERNED RESIDENT: Adding safety measures to South Sheridan could cause troubles for residents near the site

TULSA, Okla — Construction along South Sheridan near the Creek Turnpike Trail has begun, but one resident who lives near the site has concerns, and 2 News listened.

Katie Hull is a frequent walker of the Creek Turnpike Trail and lives near South Sheridan and the trail.

She told 2 News that this construction is needed for safety but will cause major traffic in an already populated area with a school nearby.

“Delayed time getting out, and you know, safety issues while they’re (construction people) working,” Hull said.

She also expects her commute to take another 30 minutes now since Mill Creek will only have one point of entry and exit, with Sheridan going down to one lane.

2 News brought these concerns to Ryan McKaskle, the Field Engineering Manager of the City of Tulsa, and he told us that they are coordinating with the school to make sure construction is stopped by pick-up and drop-off begin.

“One of the biggest parts of the project is going to be milling and overlaying the roadway, and with a two-lane road, there’s not a lot of place to put traffic and maintain it in both directions, so during the fall break period, during that week we’re going to be milling one side of the road, overlaying it, and then work our way back the other direction,” McKaskle said.

Along with overlaying the road, the city will place new rapid flashing beacons on both sides of South Sheridan and a median for pedestrians to walk across.

“So when the rapid flashing beacons start flashing, they’re going to have LEDs that will flash to alert motorists that there’s a pedestrian in the area. The pedestrian then goes ahead and starts their walk across the street when it’s clear. If a car is coming from the other direction, they (pedestrians) still have the median, and they can wait in until it clears so they can get across the street,” McKaskle explained.

We asked Hull if she thinks this project is necessary after the death of a pedestrian in 2017 who was hit and killed by a driver. That driver still hasn’t been found or charged.

“I think it’s needed but the process of getting those are going to be some major growing pains,” Hull said.

The project is expected to last 150 days, according to the City of Tulsa.

