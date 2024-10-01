EXTENDING SIDEWALKS: Construction at Sheridan & Creek Turnpike to keep people safe

TULSA, Okla. — October 2nd begins road and sidewalk improvements from Sheridan and 91st to 101st.

According to the City of Tulsa, the project consists of three target areas and could last up to 150 days.

Project includes:



Pave new asphalt on roads

Extend sidewalks

Improvements to pedestrian/bicycle routes

The biggest change is along South Sheridan Rd. and the Creek Turnpike to add safety elements.

Creating a wider sidewalk on the east side while adding a concrete wall to protect those on the sidewalk

Two islands in the middle of South Sheridan to serve as a barrier for pedestrians.

Installing flashing signs at crossings

Adding an extra sidewalk.

This project has been in the works since the 2017 death of Michael Reid. Reid crossed Sheridan at the Creek Turnpike when a vehicle hit and killed him.

Tulsa police said the vehicle left the scene and was not found. Tulsa police said no one ever was ever arrested or charged in this case.

This project is funded by the ‘Improve Our Tulsa’ fund with $1.2 million.

There are two future projects within this construction, including widening the 101st and Sheridan intersection construction begins there in 2027.

