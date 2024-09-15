Community mourns passing of former Tulsa Bishop

TULSA, Okla — Bishop Edward J. Slattery, who passed away on September 13th, was remembered as a leader, father figure, and lover of the poor.

People poured into the Holy Family Cathedral for mass after the passing of Bishop Slattery. He served the Tulsa community for more than two decades before passing following a series of strokes. Sunday's mass included a remembrance of him and his time at the cathedral.

KJRH

2 News spoke to Teresa Williams, who felt deeply connected with Slattery.

“He was there throughout my childhood and was wonderful for the people here, and it's really sad that he passed," said Williams.

The cathedral set up a memorial dedicated to someone people said was a wonderful man. Staff said Slattery played a major role in growing the Catholic community in Tulsa. He was born in Chicago in 1940 and ordained in 1966. Pope John Paul the 2nd made him the 3rd bishop of Tulsa in 1994.

He stepped down in 2016 at the age of 77 and died at the age of 84. Williams said his impact will stay with her.

“Just when I hear his name, it really is a good memory for me just from my childhood. A good inspirational figure in my faith. I think he’ll be a saint one day," said Williams.

Part of Slattery’s impact was through a scholarship that was created to help families seeking a Catholic education for their children.

Brian O'Brien is the Rector of Holy Family Cathedral.

“he was a giant of the catholic world here in eastern Oklahoma and will be very missed," O'Brien said.

Williams said he may be gone, but his impact on Tulsa lives on.

“He’s with so many of us through prayer, and we have another saint in heaven to look out for all of us here in Tulsa," said Williams.

Slattery’s funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28th, with evening activities on Thursday, the 26th. For more information regarding activities and times of the funeral, click here.

