Clemency hearing dates announced for 6 death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dates are set for upcoming clemency hearings for at least six death row inmates through the end of the year, the state's Pardon and Parole Board announces.

At this time, the dates and times for the hearings are:

James Coddington

AP This Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows James Coddington. In late December 2021, a federal judge granted a temporary stay of execution for Coddington, death row inmate in Oklahoma who was scheduled to receive a lethal injection in March. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

Coddington's clemency hearing is first up on July 26. If denied clemency, the state will resume executions this year starting with Coddington on Aug. 25.

Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.

Richard Glossip

Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.

Glossip's clemency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10. If denied clemency, Glossip is scheduled to be executed by the state on Sept. 22.

Glossip was sentenced to death for ordering the beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

The state originally was set to execute Glossip in 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug, eventually leading to a moratorium on executions that didn't end until 2021.

An Oklahoma lawmaker recently called Glossip's conviction into question citing a report by a Houston law firm that he says proves his innocence.

Benjamin Cole

AP FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Dept. of Corrections shows Benjamin Robert Cole Sr. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday, July 1, 2022, set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember were scheduled, starting Aug. 25 with Coddington and followed on Sept. 22 with Glossip (Oklahoma State Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

Cole's clemency hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27. If denied clemency, he is scheduled to be executed by the state on Oct. 20.

Cole is sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County.

Richard Fairchild

AP FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday, July 1, 2022, set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember were scheduled, starting Aug. 25 with Coddington and followed on Sept. 22 with Glossip (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP File)

Fairchild's clemency hearing is set for Oct. 12. If denied clemency, he is scheduled to be executed by the state on Nov. 17.

Fairchild is sentenced to death for the beating of his girlfriend's son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall, to death in Del City 1993.

John Hanson

Hanson's clemency hearing is set for Nov. 9. If denied clemency, he is scheduled to be executed by the state on Dec. 15.

Hanson is sentenced to die for the 1999 killings of Mary Agnes Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Prosecutors say Hanson and another man carjacked Bowles at Tulsa Promenade and took her to a dirt site where Thurman was working before the man he was with killed Thurman and Hanson shot Bowles several times.

Scott Eizember

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Scott Eizember is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma on Jan. 12, 2023. Photo dated Feb. 5, 2018.

Eizember's clemency hearing is set for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed as the state's first execution of 2023 on Jan. 12.

Eizember is sentenced to death for killing elderly couple A.J. and Patsy Cantrell at the beginning of a violent crime spree and manhunt that lasted multiple weeks.

