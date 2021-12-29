Claremore police use new tactics to bring in applicants

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Staffing shortages are plaguing many agencies and first responders and law enforcement are no exception. So to encourage more applicants, the Claremore Police Department is switching things up.

CPD is accepting applications for new officers. But this year, the new hires will get something never offered before. A 10 thousand sign-on bonus for CLEET certified applicants and five thousand for applicants with no training.

Training Officer Brian Burnett said it takes a certain person to be in law enforcement, and they're looking for people with the calling to serve.

“Those kind of people that have a desire to help others, to work in their community and better their community, we would love to have those people there,” said Burnett.

On top of the sign-on bonuses, there are other incentives. A five-year lateral transfer is applicable for officers from other agencies. The transfer means an out-of-town applicant with five years of experience can transfer to CPD and keep their salary.

Officer Burnett said although Claremore is a smaller department, the importance of having the full 39 officers staffed is so important.

“We don’t close down so we are 24/7 365. So we have to have a minimum amount of officers that work the streets at all times. So when we’re down one or two or we have people out sick or whatever, it’s rough,” said Burnett.

The last day to apply and receive incentives is January 21st, 2022. For more information, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --