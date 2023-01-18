Claremore partners unveil new workforce initiative

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Nearly everywhere you turn there’s a hiring or help wanted sign posted on a building, but most jobs require some sort of training; training that costs money.

To take away that financial barrier, the City of Claremore a partnership to create a workforce training initiative. To keep a city thriving, it takes jobs, money and people, and a new workforce initiative with the Claremore Industrial Economic Development Authority plans to bring in all three.

“Typically most of the Claremore industrial employers do pay a slightly higher rate in order to attract that workforce there. And so the more pipeline we can get, given inflation and everything that goes with that, it helps balance out the talent pipeline and making sure we have qualified candidates,” said CIEDA Executive Director, Meggie Froman-Knight.

Froman-Knight said often times seeking higher education or further training is avoided because of the cost. But the program has just over $150,000 in scholarship funds. She said removing that barrier can open a path for a whole new life.

“We often see continuing education opportunities are the first thing you might cut to make sure your necessities are met. And so the more that we can invest back into rogers county and really help grow our own so that they stay here, that’s certainly what we want to do,” said Froman-Knight.

The training isn’t just for those interested in the industrial field.

“One of our biggest is industrial. Industrial and healthcare. And then of course being the county seat, you have government and university represented here. So a couple of those trainings, welding, CNC machining, but then also flipping to healthcare. You’ve got phlebotomy, CNA, CMA and then educators. We know that our schools have a lot on their plates,” said Froman-Knight.

She said the initiative is all about supporting our neighbors and making Claremore the best place to be.

For more information and to see if you qualify click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --