'Claire's Reading Program' inspires kindness and boosts literacy

GROVE, Okla. — At Second Chance Pet Rescue, the atmosphere is filled with excitement as dogs and cats await their weekly special guests — local students eager to read.

“The very first thing you see is a smile on every child,” says Louise Templin, the founder of 'Claire’s Reading Program.' This unique initiative invites first, second, and third graders to the shelter to read aloud to animals, creating a loving bond between kids and pets.

Templin's inspiration came from her granddaughter, Claire. “He (Templin's son) sent me a picture of Claire reading to the animals. I started to think about how children lost so much reading time during the pandemic, and my little wheels just started turning,” she said.

After developing her idea, Templin approached Principal Dottie Smith, who enthusiastically supported the program. “I don't think she even finished her sentence. I was like, 'I'm in,'” Smith said.

Emma Burch

The program officially kicked off last year, and since then, it has blossomed into a heartwarming experience. During a recent visit, a group of third graders arrived at the shelter, excited to read to their furry friends. As they sat in front of the dogs and cats, the joy was palpable.

Grove reading program

“A student will say, 'I need to go back and tell my teacher I want to learn more words, so if I come back, I can read more,'” Templin said. The enthusiasm for learning has grown among the students, as they recognize the value of improving their literacy skills.

The emotional impact of the program extends beyond the students. “We both had tears coming down our eyes, watching it for the very first time. I wasn't prepared for the impact it would have on me emotionally to see those kids connect with those dogs and cats,” Smith said.

Emma Burch

For the students, reading to the animals is more than just practice; it’s an opportunity to contribute to their community. Smith said, “The kids are so proud they have been able to contribute to their community. They walk off that bus every time, a little taller, a little prouder, and they’re just beaming.”

Templin hopes the program continues to spread kindness and foster a love for reading among the students. “It’s one time during the week that makes right here warm and fuzzy because you hope that you are making some kind of difference with literacy,” she said.

Templin and Smith said they have already started planning the schedule for next school year.

