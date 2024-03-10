City Year Tulsa and Reading Partners celebrate birthday bash

TULSA, Okla. — City Year Tulsa and Read Partners celebrated 10 years of success on March 9 at the Gathering Place.

The event featured family fun activities like face painting, lawn games, and cake!

2 News spoke with Eva Molina about the partnership's special day.

"We are placed in TPS Schools, we work with students one-on-one academically, socially, emotionally and with their attendance," Molina said.

The event also featured remarks from some highly respected Tulsans.



Paul Davis, Executive Director of City Year Tulsa

Olivia Martin, Executive Director of Reading Partners Tulsa

Dr. Ebony Johnson, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent

Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, City of Tulsa

Earlier this year, Reading Partners launched the "100 Sessions in 10 Days" initiative to help more students start reading on grade level.

Reading Partners working to add 100 sessions in 10 days

Each student was paired with a one-on-one tutor to help improve their literacy over the course of a school year.

Joan Caudle was a three-time volunteer with the program.

“It opens up the world to them. If you can read, you can do anything."

In the past decade, the group has worked with more than 450 Americorps members who have supported more than 22-thousand students in their studies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

