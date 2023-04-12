City to give update on search for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the City of Tulsa is holding a press conference to discuss next steps in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The mayor, along with a descendant of a survivor and forensic scientists, will give us details on where they are at and what's to come.

It's a story we’ve been covering from the beginning.

There have been two rounds of excavation so far at Oaklawn Cemetery. Oral histories and newspaper articles from after the race massacre indicate that Oaklawn Cemetery is where some victims of the massacre are buried.

The search for mass graves began back in 2018 when Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the City of Tulsa would reexamine the potential of graves.

The physical search began two years later in 2020. That's when crews of scientists began excavating at Oaklawn Cemetery and have since completed two rounds of searches.

A tally from the AP shows crews have uncovered 66 sets of remains. Two of those burials have been confirmed to have gunshot wounds. At least seven others are believed to be children burials.

Crews collected DNA from dozens of those burials and Wednesday morning, the city will discuss the genealogical phase of the investigation as scientists attempt to discover whether any of the remains are confirmed victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

None of the remains have been confirmed as victims yet. DNA analysis will have to confirm whether the remains are linked to the massacre.

Historians believe the death toll from the Tulsa Race Massacre is anywhere between 75 and 300.

So far, crews have only examined Oaklawn Cemetary. There are still three more sites identified for the city’s examination, including Newblock Park, an additional area near Newblock Park, and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery.

The city says both Newblock Park and the additional area near it have strong oral histories indicating they may be potential sites associated with race massacre burials.

