City of Wagoner looking for missing Christmas tree top

WAGONER, Okla. — The City of Wagoner is looking for help finding the top of their Christmas tree after losing it while setting up on Monday.

The tree is traditionally the centerpiece of the city's light show every year.

The city says that their crew loaded the tree onto a trailer at their warehouse and left by pulling out onto Cherokee, heading eastbound toward Main. They turned south onto Main Street then circled back to head north and stop in front of the light show setup.

At that point, the crew realized that at some point in the five blocks they traveled that they'd lost the top of the tree from the trailer.

The city says the crew immediately went searching for the missing piece but came up empty.

The light show is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

Anyone who found the tree top is asked to return it to the City of Wagoner.

