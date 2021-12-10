City of Tulsa system maintenance to impact weekend services

TULSA, Okla. — Several City of Tulsa services will be unavailable over the weekend due to system maintenance.
Starting Friday at 6 p.m., several services will be brought offline through Sunday at 6 p.m.
The impacted services include:
- Making utility payments online
- Scheduling Bulky Waste pick-ups online
- Conduct permitting online
- Apply for a City of Tulsa job online
- Utilize the 311 automated system (offline starting at 5 p.m. on Friday)
All systems are expected to be operational by Sunday after 6 p.m.
