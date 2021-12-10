Watch
City of Tulsa system maintenance to impact weekend services

Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:55:16-05

TULSA, Okla. — Several City of Tulsa services will be unavailable over the weekend due to system maintenance.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m., several services will be brought offline through Sunday at 6 p.m.

The impacted services include:

  • Making utility payments online  
  • Scheduling Bulky Waste pick-ups online  
  • Conduct permitting online  
  • Apply for a City of Tulsa job online  
  • Utilize the 311 automated system (offline starting at 5 p.m. on Friday)

All systems are expected to be operational by Sunday after 6 p.m.  

