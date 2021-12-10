City of Tulsa system maintenance to impact weekend services

TULSA, Okla. — Several City of Tulsa services will be unavailable over the weekend due to system maintenance.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m., several services will be brought offline through Sunday at 6 p.m.

The impacted services include:

Making utility payments online

Scheduling Bulky Waste pick-ups online

Conduct permitting online

Apply for a City of Tulsa job online

Utilize the 311 automated system (offline starting at 5 p.m. on Friday)

All systems are expected to be operational by Sunday after 6 p.m.

