City of Tulsa selects developer to lead new Route 66 mixed-use project

Plans include interpretive center, residential, retail, hotel, parking
Route 66 Interpretive Center
City of Tulsa
Renderings of Route 66 Interpretive Center
Route 66 Interpretive Center
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 10:27:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — After an extensive search, the City of Tulsa has announced who they have chosen to lead the development of a new Route 66 mixed-use project.

Sharp Development is set to lead the development that will eventually be built on two acres of City-owned land at 815 S. Riverside Drive.

The development will consist of:

  • A Route 66 Interpretive Center
  • Studio and 2-bedroom apartment units
  • Retail and restaurant spaces
  • A hotel
  • Nearly 200 parking spaces.  
Route 66 hotel
Renderings of Route 66 hotel

Mayor G.T. Bynum gave this statement on why the City chose Sharp Development:

“Sharp Development’s proposal was thoughtful, eye-catching and captured everything that our selection committee wanted to see out of these proposals.

I want to thank everyone who responded to this RFP, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities this will bring to Tulsa’s riverfront and our beloved Mother Road.”

Some of what will be in the Interpretive Center include:  

  • Shared exhibits and amenity space  
  • Outdoor car tower display showcasing classic cars to travelers along Route 66, with classic cars offerings available for rent  
  • Additional lobby and outdoor displays of artifacts, photography, Route 66 signage, and immersive multi-media experiences  
  • Terrace overlooking River Parks, which incorporates outdoor amphitheater for performances  
Route 66 outdoor car display
Renderings of the Route 66 outdoor car display

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Tulsa on what we believe will be a transformative project along Route 66 and Riverside Drive,” Sharp Development’s Brian Elliott said. “We look forward to sharing our ideas and receiving feedback from our neighbors and all other interested stakeholders."

Work on the project is expected to be completed in time for the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.

The total project cost is projected to be approximately $25 million, with $5 million of that total coming from City funds in the 2006 sales tax program.

This isn't the first time Sharp Development has played a role in other Tulsa projects, such as Mother Road Market, the Boxyard, and more.

