City of Tulsa seeks applicants for more than 200 open postions

TULSA, Okla. — The effects of inflation are impacting a lot of people right now.

Some are struggling to afford basic necessities as we continue to see prices go up.

Kaitlyn Mercer has been searching for a job for months now.

She’s spent hours filling out applications on Zip Recruiter and Indeed.

She said she really wants a job she can sink her teeth into and be there long term.

“I’ve been job searching since September, and so a couple of months already, and I think on average, if I take the generic ballpark number, it’s been about 80-some-odd applications,” she said.

The City of Tulsa hosted a job fair for people like Kaitlyn.

Walk-ins were welcome, and people met with employment specialists and went through their first round of interviews.

People were also there to answer questions about employment with the city and other career opportunities.

Currently, the City of Tulsa has more than 200 jobs available, ranging from entry-level employment to public defenders.

Other positions include storm water operators, police and firefighters, court reporters, and 911 operators.

Kaitlyn said she really hopes the job fair will lead to long-term employment, but until then, she is working hard to be frugal.

“I make a lot of stuff at home and so we’ve just cut down on going out to eat and cutting down on how much I feed my cats because they are already 25 pounds and just trying to make it work,” she said.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply online at www.cityoftulsa.org.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

