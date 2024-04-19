City of Tulsa releases 2023 equality indicators report

TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity and Tulsa Area United Way released Tulsa's sixth annual Tulsa Equality Indicators report on Friday.

The report showed continuous growth in overall score, which started in 2018.

The city's aggregate score for 2023 is 42.37 out of 100, ranking higher than scores from the previous five report years and suggests Tulsa may be improving based on 54 indicators.

Compared to the scores from 2018, Tulsa's averages increased in four of the six themes.



Economic Opportunity increased by nearly 5 points.

Education increased by more than 12 points.

Housing increased by 2 points

Public Health increased by nearly 8 points

Justice decreased by five points

Service decreased by 1 point

"I am grateful for the time and effort that went into putting these scores together, and I'm encouraged to see continued improvement in our scores since we started tracking these numbers six years ago," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "The data in this report is invaluable, and we will continue to use it to track progress and see where we can improve."



The scoring system, created by the City University of New York, Institute for State and Local Governance, works on a 1 to 100 score.

The higher the score, the higher the equality.

2023's highest-scoring indicators were "Housing Complaints by Geography" and "Veteran's Affairs Appointment Wait Time," both of which scored 100.

The lowest scoring indicator was "Payday Loans and Banks by Geography," with a 1.

The greatest positive change since 2018 is "Chronic Absenteeism by Race", which increased by 58 points.

The most negative change since 2018 is "Homelessness by Veteran Status," which decreased by 30 points.

For the full 2023 Tulsa Equality Indicators Report, click here.

