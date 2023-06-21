City of Tulsa provides grants to assist homeowners with emergency repairs

TULSA, Okla. — After the derecho passed through Tulsa Sunday, many are facing expensive cleanup and repairs to their homes.

The City of Tulsa's Working in Neighborhoods department is providing grants up to $5,000 to assist homeowners with emergency repairs, such as weatherhead repairs.

To qualify, eligible homeowners who meet HUD's income guidelines must complete an application and return it to the City of Tulsa WIN department.

To download the application, click here.

City of Tulsa Development Services said it is ready for storm-related structure repair permits and trade permits.

These will be expedited reviews and permits issued on the same day, the city said. Inspections for the repair or individual trade will also be on the same day.

To schedule an inspection, call (918) 596-9656.

"There have been reports of contractors inflating their costs due to the high cost of obtaining permits for weatherheads. This is not true and should be a red flag for consumers. City of Tulsa Development Services has lowered its electrical trade weatherhead permit cost from $238.63 to $93.11 due to the storm," a representative with the city said.

