City of Tulsa plans for icy weather

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is preparing to face the latest round of winter weather heading to Green Country.

Starting at 6 p.m. crews will begin pre-treating roads with the city's 63 salt-spreading trucks.

The city also has four salt trucks with brine application systems prepared for the event.

At around midnight, Jan. 22, another round of crews will continue to clear the roads.

The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway (except the turnpike). the L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all major streets.

Other segments of highways in Tulsa are under the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The city said they will continue to work through Monday afternoon or until the weather has cleared and is passable for motorists.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and leave ample time to arrive at their destinations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

