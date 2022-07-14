TULSA, Okla. — Is your family history rooted here in Tulsa and dates back over a century ago? The City of Tulsa is partnering with a non-profit DNA laboratory to help identify victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Intermountain Forensics is asking for the public's help with any information regarding stories and records, including those who might have had relatives living in Greenwood in 1921.

The deadly massacre happened on May 31 and June 1, when a white mob attacked and destroyed Tulsa's prosperous Black Greenwood District. 2022 marks 101 years since the event occurred.

In 2021 during its centennial anniversary of the event, the City of Tulsa began excavating Oaklawn Cemetery in hopes of finding mass graves of unknown victims. After a lengthy investigation and unearthing dozens of graves, the research team exhumed remains from 19 people.

Researchers could not say for sure whether any of the remains found could be tied to the Race Massacre, so now the next phase of investigations begins with DNA testing.

On their website, Intermountain Forensics says collecting information is "an important part" of genealogical works.

"Whether you have family stories, have taken a DNA test, would like to take one, or have a family tree (digital or written), we would love to hear from you," the website continues to say.

The laboratory says this project will take some time as collecting the information comes in three phases that can take over 6 months to come together.

If you had family living in Tulsa in 1921 and want to contribute to the project by:



Submitting your family history through an online form

Take a DNA test through an approved tester, such as Ancestry or 23andMe, and submit it to be tested

Donate to keep the project going

