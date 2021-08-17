City of Tulsa, leaders launch Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and various other Tulsa leaders announced they have selected Wallace Roberts & Todd (WRT) to develop the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan in a Tuesday morning press conference.

The Master Plan has a major redevelopment strategy to guide the growth of 56 acres of land in and around Greenwood.

Some key project goals of the Master Plan include:



Preserving and celebrating the legacy of Historic Black Wall Street and the spirit of African American entrepreneurship

Introducing much-needed housing that limits fears of displacement, including being affordable to all income levels

Bridging physical divides through improvements for a pedestrian-friendly environment, enhanced transit connections, and visual access

Creating a network of public spaces that tells the stories of the neighborhood

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum had this to say about the direction of growth for Greenwood:

“This is one of the most historically important pieces of land in all of Tulsa, and it is crucial that we move forward with its revitalization in a way that benefits the surrounding community. To that end, I have asked 11 Tulsans who have committed years to this part of our city to guide this process through a Leadership Committee. Through this process, they will work with community stakeholders to determine how we as a city can best put this land to the use of area residents.”

Leadership Committee members were selected based on their current and past leadership in Greenwood and North Tulsa and will be responsible for critical oversight over project strategy and direction.

Committee members include:

Dr. Lana Turner Addison, President of the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative Reuben Gant, John Hope Franklin Center Interim Executive Director Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 1 Tulsa City Councilor and Tulsa Council Chair Jack Henderson, Former District 1 Tulsa City Councilor Brandon Jackson, President of TARA Custom Homes, Inc. Dr. Delia Kimbrell, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Dwain Midget, City of Tulsa Working in Neighborhoods Director Ashley Philippsen, Impact Tulsa Senior Director of Engagement & Advocacy, Tulsa Development Authority Vice Chair And TAEO Board Member Burlinda Radney, Tulsa Board of Adjustment Commissioner and Land-Use Expert Joe Williams, Former District 1 City Councilor Dr. Laverne Ford Wimberly, Longtime TPS Educator and first TPS African-American Female Assistant Principal

Leadership Committee members are set to serve as a key working group and ongoing community ambassadors, reviewing project components and reports in advance, and providing feedback and guidance.

District 1 City Councilor and Leadership Committee member Councilor Hall-Harper said this about putting the Master Plan to work:

“We are working to ensure that the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Planning process offers an opportunity for direct community engagement potentially resulting in development that truly addresses the needs and desires of the community that historically has not been prioritized."

More information on the project can be found here.

