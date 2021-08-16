Saint Francis Hospital launches dashboard to track COVID-19 situation at Tulsa facilities

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa announced the launch of a dashboard on Monday that tracks COVID-19-related hospitalizations to its hospital.

Hospital officials described their COVID-19 situation in a news conference Monday where they say they have room for more patients but are struggling to keep enough staff to care for an influx in admissions.

The dashboard is meant to provide daily updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, how many of those are in intensive care, how many have been vaccinated and the average age of patients being admitted with COVID-19.

>> See the latest St. Francis Hospital dashboard here.

St. Francis Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ryan Parker said Monday the average age of patients in this recent surge is about 10 years younger than the surge last winter.

