City of Tulsa launches online tool to see if personal data released on dark web

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa launched an online lookup tool for people to see if their Personally Identifiable Information is on the dark web as part of the data breach resulting from the persons responsible for the May 2021 ransomware attack.

Anyone who filed online Tulsa police reports between January 1, 2015, and May 6, 2021, can now use the online lookup tool, which can be found on the City's website.

Most of the files contained in the data breach were online Tulsa police report files that contained information ranging from names only to name, address, date of birth, and/or driver’s license number.

There were 27 instances where a social security number was shared, and the City is working to directly contact those individuals.

City of Tulsa Utilities Updates

Tulsa residents now have several options to pay their Utility bill:

By mail through the address on your bill to City of Tulsa Utilities, Tulsa, OK 74187-003

Online - You will need your new account number and Customer ID, plus the name on the account exactly as it appears on your bill While online, you can also see your available bills since May 1, 2021, view meter reads and water consumption, and turn Auto Pay on and off

In-person at City Hall, 175 E. 2nd Street. You will need to bring your bill

At an authorized payment location. You can view the list here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --