City of Tulsa Inauguration to swear in mayor-elect and other officials Dec. 2nd

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols will be sworn in as the first Black mayor of Tulsa on December 2nd.

Along with Nichols, Nath Pickard will take the oath of office as the city’s new auditor.

Four new City Councilors will join five returning councilors on the Tulsa City Council, all nine will take oath during the inauguration.

Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols announced his new administration to work alongside him for four years.

He spoke with 2 News on how he and his team plan to lead the city.

“I think this is a real opportunity to build some momentum and do something we’ve never done before. I think that says something with all the things we have in front of us to do that maybe we have never done before,” Nichols said.

Ashli Sims is the Master of Ceremonies. City of Tulsa Municipal Court Presiding Judge Gerald Hofmeister will administer the oaths of office for the mayor and councilors. Tulsa County District Court Judge Anthony Miller will swear in Pickard.

The inauguration will be held at the Cox Convention Center at 2 p.m.

