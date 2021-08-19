City of Tulsa announces upcoming 918 Day theme

TULSA, Okla. — It's getting closer to September which means 918 Day is on the horizon!

This year, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has announced the City has decided on the theme for the upcoming celebrations.

"And so, this year, we are focusing 918 Day around the great outdoor attractions that we have this year in Tulsa," said Mayor Bynum.

The City has announced an outdoor-themed city-wide scavenger hunt that spans parks and businesses across the metro area.

Mayor Bynum says it will ultimately test your Tulsa knowledge.

“I remember many great family memories shared in our City parks and I hope all Tulsans get to enjoy the amenities and activities that are available throughout our city. City parks improve our personal health, strengthen our communities, and make our city and neighborhoods more attractive places to live and work,” Bynum said. “As we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic, being outdoors in our Tulsa Parks provides a safe and fun opportunity for Tulsans of all ages."

To register for the scavenger hunt or register your business for 918 Day promotions, CLICK here. The deadline is Sept. 8.

918 Day was created four years ago as a way for Tulsans and people across Green Country to celebrate all the great things about the 918, including the Tulsa-grown small businesses.

