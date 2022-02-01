City of Tulsa and county officials prepare community for winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Area Emergency Management and city officials met Tuesday morning to go over their preparedness for Wednesday's storm.

City leaders said they are ready for whatever comes our way but want to remind the public to stock up, stay safe and stay inside.

“We are ready for this event coming in. And it looks like it’s going to be more snow than ice, we hope it stays that way. Ice is not our friend,” said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager

McCorkell said the city is ready and so are the trucks. He said COVID has not had an impact on their staffing and they have more than 60 trucks on the streets with plenty of salt.

“We do have about 11,000 tons of salt on hand. As we go through the event and we get some of the roadways cleared we may be utilizing brine later on in the event on some of the bridges, hills and overpasses,” said McCorkell.

Joe Kralicek, Director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management said conditions are expected to be slick with low visibility so he urges the community to stay in if able.

“If you do have to go out, make sure you are dressing for the inclement weather. Limit your time outside, wear layers of warm clothing rather than just one big bulky thing. Wear a lot of lighter clothes and be cautious,” said Kralicek.

They say if you just stay home, they'll take care of the rest.

“The main thing is just stay home if you don’t have to be out and we’ll take care of the roadways and get them ready to go for the weekend,” said McCorkell.

He said if you're out and see plow trucks, give them space. They'll have lights on so think of them as emergency vehicles and be mindful when on the roads.

