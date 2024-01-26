City of Beggs issues precautionary boil advisory

BEGGS, Okla. — Water supply is back to normal, according to the City of Beggs — but not without a precautionary boil advisory.

Beggs Public Schools said classes will be canceled on Jan. 26. "The whole district will be in person learning on Monday, January 29th, as long as the water is good," the district said on its website.

The recurring water trouble is causing the community to rally around one another. Many members see Kanokie Coffeehouse as a cornerstone.

In 2022, 2 News Oklahoma spoke to Summer Lamborn, the owner, as the city navigated through low water supply. Lamborn saw a need and stepped in to help. "I have gallons of water in the bed of the truck if you need," she said to a customer. "We are all in this together, and it truly takes a village."



With the return of water woes, Lamborn is once again extending a helping hand by providing blankets and water to residents.

"We always try to put people before profits. If people are seeing that and truly feeling that they're important to us, that's our whole goal," said Lamborn.

Behind another counter in Beggs is Megan Terry. She works at Frisco 16 Nutrition at Peaceful Acres RV Park and, like Lamborn, supports the community.

"I do want to thank the city workers who have been out there working hard nights trying to fix the problems. It is hard to do that. And I just want them to know that we are appreciative of that," said Megan Terry, a Beggs resident.

Despite her family being without water for days, Terry is thankful her boss allows them to use the RV park's facilities for laundry and showering.

"It's really fun here. I'm glad to have water here. And I just couldn't thank Valerie enough for letting us take a shower here," said Ivy, Megan's daughter and a fourth grader at Beggs Public Schools.

2 News Oklahoma visited the school for comment, but was told no one was available.

