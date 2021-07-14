City, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation unveils significant improvements to Tulsa Market District

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) unveils plans to make significant improvements to the Tulsa Market District and restoring a historic stretch of Route 66.

Some of the planned infrastructure updates include:



Traffic lights

Waterlines

Sewer system

Roadways

Some of the planned beautification improvements include:



Adding iconic Route 66 signage and lighting

ADA compliant sidewalks and ramp

Planting more than 77 trees

Placing benches

The project is scheduled to begin in July 2021. Construction is estimated to take up to one year to complete.

“One of the greatest investments we’ve made over the past several years has been in Route 66,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I’m thankful to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation for their help in accelerating improvements in this area, and I’m eager to see the increased opportunities this project will bring to our beloved Mother Road.”

LTFF is providing advance funding to the City of Tulsa through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to renovate the stretch of Route 66 from just north of East 12th Street to East 10th Street off of Lewis and from S Yorktown to S. Atlanta off of 11th Street.

In 2020, LTFF helped launch the Tulsa Market District Business Association to improve the organization and promotion of local businesses. The business association will provide resources and updates to members during road construction.

“We built Mother Road Market to complement a district full of locally-owned businesses," said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. "We are proud to support Tulsa Market District’s goal to be a hub for artisans, artists, and makers while maintaining our vision for the equitable growth of our neighborhood.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --