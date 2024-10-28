City leaders hold ribbon cutting for new Broken Arrow park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — City leaders in Broken Arrow held a ribbon cutting on October 23rd for a new park.

Elam Park is located near Florence and Aspen. Voters approved a bond to construct the park in 2018.

Officials say the $4 million investment provided several state-of-the-art features, including a playground with adaptive equipment that can "accommodate a variety of physical, sensory, and developmental needs."

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said the playground is fully fenced in, a feature she said parents would appreciate.

The new park also features brand-new restrooms and ample parking.

