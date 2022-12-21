City crews, holiday drivers prepare for arctic blast in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The first significant winter weather system of the 2022-23 season is blowing through Tulsa on Thursday and is poised to impact drivers and the roads they're traveling on with snow and wind.

Snow accumulation isn't expected to cause the majority of that impact, but high winds as that bit of snow falls and wind chills drop feel-like temperatures below zero will still prompt the City of Tulsa and everyday drivers to prepare accordingly.

“I only got to know about [the arctic blast] yesterday when I got news about it," said traveler Josette Colepinix on Tuesday. "We've been traveling all the time, you know, with our cars. We just make sure that we have everything in stock.”

Blake Alan, who is making his way to Kansas City, said despite the storm he still has somewhere to be.

"It's a mess, but it's just kind of what we do, you know?" Alan said. "So in order to ride, we are, we just have to travel a little bit.”

On the city's end, they have to wait and see what the weather system's true impact is. They'll pre-treat roads and have crews ready to respond to what comes up the day the weather blows through.

"Everybody needs to be mindful that it's not a sunny day with dry pavement," said City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell. "Everybody needs to slow down, pay more attention, be aware of what's going on ahead of you."

City crews could come in as early as midnight as the system moves in depending on the conditions.

