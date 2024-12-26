Christmas spirit meets high-stakes basketball at Oklahoma's Tournament of Champions

TULSA, Okla. — As the spirit of Christmas is still in the air, so is the spirit of competition in Oklahoma high school basketball.

2 News went to the 59th annual tournament of champions at the BOK to compete behind high school athletes for the state title.

Fans and players are spending their holiday break differently this year as they compete on one of the biggest stages to show their team is the best in the state.

The excitement of Christmas has carried over into the tournament of champions here at the BOK.

Tulsa public schools invite 15 teams across the state to compete against larger class sizes on a stage many would never get to.

“For our kids, allowing them to play in a venue that maybe they normally wouldn’t get to step foot in,” Mick Wilson- Exc. Director of Tulsa Public Schools athletics and director of Tournament of Champions.

Booker T Washington girls varsity played Hammon, a school three hours away, and both teams’ fan base came out to support.

We spoke with two fans of both teams about why they would spend a day watching basketball after Christmas.

“We just love to watch basketball, especially our family members playing,” Edwina Pewo, a family member of players of Hammon said after leaving her house at six in the morning to make it to the game.

“It’s a great environment with a lot of people. We did get to celebrate Christmas as a family, just to enjoy it,” Terrance Johnson, an uncle of two Booker T Washington players, said.

Playing at such a large arena may bring high emotions for players and fans.

“A little nerve-wracking,” Johnson said.

“I think they were nervous but it’s like expected,” Pewo said.

But for many, sports bring people together to champion our loved ones on and off the court, especially around Christmas.

“I love it, the atmosphere is really good,” Johnson said.

The tournament runs through December 28th until one boys’ varsity and girl’s varsity team is crowned champion.

